Former Leeds United star Gaetano Berardi has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa is the best coach he has worked with and feels he improved each and every player at Elland Road after his arrival.

Berardi left Leeds at the end of last season after seven years at the club and played a key role in helping the Whites to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

The Swiss joined Leeds in 2014 and until Bielsa arrived in 2018, Leeds were a middling Championship club that frequently changed managers in order to break a cycle of underachievement.

Bielsa got them into the playoffs in his first season and dominated the Championship in his second year as Leeds won promotion.

Berardi conceded that there are a lot of myths around the Argentine but he admitted that he is the best coach he has had in his career.

The defender stressed that he improved every player at Leeds and finished tenth in the Premier League with a core group of performers who previously played in the Championship.

Berardi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “People think a lot of things about him without knowing him directly.

“Everyone can have his own idea but for me, he is the best coach I have had and there have been many – Iachini, Mihajlovic, Delio Rossi, Cosmi.

“For me, he improved all the players, from the best to the worst.

“Especially, last season with the guys who were the same ones who got promoted from the Championship.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can match or even better their performances from last season as they prepare for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.