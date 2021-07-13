Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson is edging closer to ending his stint with West Ham, having arrived in Italy ahead of a move to former club Lazio.

The 28-year-old joined the Hammers from Lazio for a fee in the region of €38m in the summer of 2018, but struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium.

Anderson, who spent the last season on loan at Portuguese club FC Porto, do not have a place in David Moyes’ plans for the future and was put up for sale.

Lazio are prepared to provide the Brazilian with an escape route out of London and are said to have agreed to pay West Ham a fee of €3m for his services.

And now, Anderson appears to be on the verge of putting an end to his association with the Hammers, having arrived in Italy ahead of a move to Lazio.

The former Santos star will now undergo a medical before finalising his return to the Rome-based club, who he left for West Ham three years ago.

Having struggled during his time at West Ham, Anderson will be hopeful of reviving his career at Stadio Olimpico under the management of Maurizio Sarri.

West Ham, on the other hand, will be disappointed with how their association with Anderson transpired, but will be glad to have cleared his name off the books.