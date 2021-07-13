Former Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has revealed that for Marcelo Bielsa top-notch physical condition is a non-negotiable before he starts working on improving footballers.

Berardi spent three years under Bielsa from 2018 onwards before he decided to move on from Leeds in 2021.

The Swiss worked under different managers at Leeds before the Argentine arrived at Elland Road in 2018 and scripted their return to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

Bielsa is known for his high-intensity training sessions and Berardi conceded that before working under the Leeds manager players need to be a top athlete even before he starts working on improving them as a footballer.

He stressed that top-notch physical condition is the base on which Bielsa goes about his plan of improving a player and indicated that without that level of fitness it would be hard for a footballer to survive his brand of the game.

The defender told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “On a physical level you have to be perfect – nutrition, weight, you have to follow the plans given on the summer days off to the letter.

“During the lockdown, there was a specific plan to follow.

“You must be the perfect athlete, before being a footballer.

“This is his base, he starts from there and works on everything else.

“He wants the footballer to be at the physical level for him to be able to work on other aspects. There is a lot of intensity in training and matches, therefore the physical condition is a priority.

“Then he works on much more.”

Leeds have resumed pre-season under Bielsa and were one of the fittest teams on display in the Premier League last term.