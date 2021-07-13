Sunderland are in talks with Manchester City over a deal to land defender Callum Doyle on a two-year loan, according to the Northern Echo.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is keen to add to his defensive options and has zeroed in on 17-year-old Doyle as a potential arrival.

Manchester City are keen for Doyle to gain senior experience and a two-year loan deal has been lined up, with the Premier League champions of the view that 24-month deals help their youngsters to enjoy stability.

Doyle helped Manchester City’s Under-23s to win the Premier League 2 title last term and is a highly regarded talent at the Etihad Stadium.

He has turned out in the EFL Trophy for Manchester City, but is still waiting to be handed his senior team bow.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will be able to complete a deal to take Doyle to the Stadium of Light.

The defender has been capped by England up to Under-18 level.

Sunderland have already scooped up Alex Pritchard, following his release from Huddersfield Town.