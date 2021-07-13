Tottenham Hotspur have identified Southampton striker Danny Ings as their priority target in attack, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ings has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Southampton and is looking to leave for a bigger club this summer.

Tottenham have long held an interest in the striker and it has been claimed that football managing director Fabio Paratici is in favour of signing the forward.

Recruitment meetings have taken place at Tottenham and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to switch to a two-man attack with Harry Kane.

And it has been claimed that Paratici wants Spurs to pursue their long-held interest in Ings this summer.

The north London club want to provide Harry Kane with another Premier League-proven partner up front and the Saints star is their target.

Kane is still believed to be keen on leaving but Tottenham are determined that they will hold onto their star man regardless of what he wants.

Nuno wants a Premier League-proven forward alongside the England captain and Ings is his top choice.

Ings recently rejected a four-year contract offer from Southampton as he wants to play at the top echelons of the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether a move to Spurs appeals to him as he is believed to be keen to play Champions League football.