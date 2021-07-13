West Ham United have a free run at securing a deal to sign Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen after Real Sociedad bowed out of the race.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Everton but played very little football and returned to the Serie A giants in the summer.

Roma are on the verge of signing Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio and the club are keen to move Olsen out in the ongoing transfer window.

Several clubs have shown an interest in Olsen with West Ham believed to be considering signing him as part of their plans to recruit a goalkeeper.

And according to Italian outlet Il Romanista, the Hammers now have a free run at Olsen if they want to take him to the London Stadium this summer.

Real Sociedad also showed serious interest in the Swede and were expected to be the real competitors to West Ham in the race for his services.

But the Spanish club recently bowed out of the race, giving West Ham practically an unopposed run at Olsen if they want to sign him.

Roma are desperate to move him on and are eyeing earning a fee in the region of €8m for the goalkeeper.

West Ham also have other goalkeeping targets and are reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Alphonso Areola.