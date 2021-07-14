Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet’s move to Everton could happen quickly as the Catalan giant are keen to offload the Frenchman soon in order to further reduce their wage bill.

The 26-year-old defender featured 33 times for Barcelona in La Liga last season but his future at the club seems to be under the scanner.

Barcelona are in dire need of raising funds from the transfer market to reduce their wage bill and Lenglet is one of the players the club are looking to move on this summer.

It has been claimed that Everton are interested in taking him to Goodison Park as a replacement for Yerry Mina, who Rafael Benitez could sell.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona could put the negotiations to sell Lenglet on the fast-track in order to move him quickly.

Ronald Koeman is prepared to sell him and Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ready to hurry him out of the door.

They want to quickly resolve the situation and are keen to push through the negotiations to sell Lenglet.

Barcelona need to cut €200m from their wage bill in order to register new players ahead of next season.

It remains to be seen whether Everton are prepared to sign Lenglet even before they move Mina on this summer.