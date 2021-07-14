Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has revealed that the Seasiders will continue to monitor Ellis Simms and Elliot Embleton, but admits that the Everton and Sunderland stars returning on loan is not in their hands.

The Bloomfield Road outfit are gearing up for their first season back in the Championship, having earned promotion from League One as playoff winners last season.

However, Simms and Embleton, who played a key role in Blackpool’s return to the second tier, are no longer with the side, having returned to their respective clubs following their loan spells.

Addressing the prospect of the duo returning for a second spell, Critchley revealed that Blackpool will continue to monitor their situations at Everton and Sunderland, respectively.

Critchley suggested that the Seasiders are open to bringing Simms and Embleton back to the club, but admitted that the decision is not in their hands, with a number of external factors determining such matters.

“Ellis has had an operation, so he will be out for a lengthy period of time“, Critchley told The Blackpool Gazette.

“When the players aren’t yours, the decision isn’t yours either because you’re governed by what other clubs think about them and decide.

“It’s never in your hands.

“Elliot is back at Sunderland and Jordan [Gabriel ]is back at Nottingham Forest and I’m sure they will be trying to impress in pre-season to try and get in their team.

“We’ll keep an eye on them, that’s for certain.”

As Blackpool look to establish themselves in the Championship, it remains to be seen if they will push to bring Simms and Embleton back to the club