Celtic have lost promising young goalkeeper Vincent Angelini to Premier League side Watford, according to the Evening Times.

The young shot-stopper, who penned his first professional contract at Celtic Park two years ago, was out of contract this summer.

Celtic wanted to keep hold of Angelini, but have lost him to a Premier League side in the shape of Watford.

The 17-year-old is heading to Vicarage Road where he will look to kick on with his development and rise through the ranks of the Premier League side.

Angelini is a highly rated talent and the teenager shone at the Marc Overmars Tournament in the Netherlands in 2017.

He was also linked with Manchester United this summer and Celtic were facing a battle to convince him to continue his career in Scotland.

The Bhoys are entering a new era under Ange Postecoglou, but Angelini will not be part of it.

At first team level Postecoglou is looking to guide Celtic through the Champions League qualifying rounds and into the lucrative group stage.