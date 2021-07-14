Celtic could face competition for Rennes right-back Sacha Boey, for whom they have already made an offer.

The Scottish champions only have Anthony Ralston as a first team right-back and are keen to quickly bolster Ange Postecoglou’s options heading into the Champions League qualifiers.

They have put in a bid for Rennes defender Boey, however according to Ouest-France, could face competition from Ligue 1 sides, who are tracking the player.

The Scottish giants are a step ahead though and Rennes are open to selling him.

Boey boosted his development last term, spending the season on loan at Dijon and playing regular first team football in Ligue 1.

He could not help Dijon avoid the drop to Ligue 2 and returned to Rennes this summer.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will be able to get a deal for Boey over the line in the coming days.

Boey is into the final year of his contract at Rennes.