Tottenham Hotspur have approached Serie A champions Inter with an offer for Milan Skriniar, it has been claimed in Italy.

The north London club are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer and have been in talks with Bologna over a deal for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

It was also claimed on Tuesday that Tottenham reached an agreement with La Liga club Sevilla over a deal for France international Jules Kounde.

However, Kounde is said to have rejected a move to Spurs, leaving the Premier League club to turn their alternative option, which may be Inter defender Skriniar.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham have approached the Serie A champions with an offer for the 26-year-old central defender.

While it remains to be seen how much Spurs have offered to pay for the Slovakia international, they will be hoping that Inter are prepared to accept the bid.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Skriniar and appear to have reignited their interest in him after Kounde snubbed a move to north London.

Despite winning the Serie A title last season, Inter are currently facing financial constraints and could be open to the prospect of selling Skriniar this summer.