Sevilla have rubbished claims that Tottenham Hotspur have contacted them over a potential move for centre-back Jules Kounde.

Spurs are on the hunt for new a centre-back and have zeroed in on Sevilla star Kounde as a top target.

The Frenchman is a man in-demand this season as Spurs’ Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with interest in him.

It was claimed Spurs made the first concrete move to lure Kounde away, tabling a player plus cash deal that also involves Davidson Sanchez moving to Spain in exchange for the Frenchman’s signature.

But it has been suggested that Kounde turned down a move to the north London giants as he is keen on playing Champions League football next season.

However, according to Seville based daily Estadio Deportivo, Los Nervionenses have dismissed claims that Spurs approached them over a move for Kounde.

Contrary to claims over Konde’s immediate future, Sevilla are yet to be contacted by any interested parties and the player is set to return to pre-season training following an extended break after the European Championship.

Kounde is open to a move to a top club this summer but it remains be seen whether any potential suitors propose an offer that Sevilla feel is acceptable, with him tipped to cost a significant fee.