FC Porto consider Liverpool’s asking price of €17m for Marko Grujic to be too high and are hopeful of using the player’s desire to join them to persuade the Reds to lower their demands.

The Serbia international was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing after taking charge as the manager of Liverpool in 2015, the German acquiring his services from Red Star Belgrade.

However, Grujic has struggled to earn a place in the German tactician’s plans, leading him to spend a significant amount of time away on loan.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at FC Porto and is keen to return to the Portuguese club on a permanent basis during the ongoing transfer window.

FC Porto are also interested in buying Grujic from Liverpool, but consider the Reds’ asking price of €17m to be too high, according to Portuguese daily A Bola.

However, the Primeira Liga outfit have not given up on their hopes of signing Grujic and are hopeful of using his desire to join them as leverage to convince Liverpool to lower their demands.

The Anfield outfit are looking to move out several of their fringe stars in an attempt to raise funds this summer and it remains to be seen if they are prepared to accept a fee lower than €17m for Grujic.

Liverpool are expected to make a hefty profit on the €6m they spent for the 25-year-old’s signature five years ago, even if they do cut his asking price.