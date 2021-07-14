Italian Serie A club Sassuolo have been in touch with Liverpool over signing midfielder Marko Grujic, according to Sky Italia.

Liverpool are willing to let Grujic, 25, depart this summer for the right price and FC Porto, where he spent last season on loan, have been looking to strike a deal.

The Reds’ asking price is too high for the Portuguese club and Sassuolo have now entered the race.

Sassuolo have contacted Liverpool as they bid to discover whether a deal to take the midfielder to Italy is possible.

Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager after he joined from Red Star Belgrade in the 2015 January transfer window.

The 25-year-old was instantly loaned back to Red Star Belgrade and has also had loan stints at Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin, along with Porto.

He made 23 appearances in the Portuguese top flight for Porto last term, scoring two goals.

Grujic still has another two years left on his contract at Anfield.