Former Serie A defender Daniele Daino believes that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked Lorenzo Insigne is not suited to the Premier League.

The speedy Italian attacker has again been linked with leaving Napoli this summer, with a host of clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham, mooted as potential destinations.

Daino, who turned out for Napoli on loan from AC Milan, thinks that Insigne is not suited to the Premier League and would be better off in La Liga if he moves.

He admits though that, still under contract to Napoli, it will be for the club to decide whether or not to sell him.

Daino said on Radio Marte’s Marte Sport Live: “The ball is in the court of the club. He still has one year left on his contract.

“Much will also depend on what kind of offers arrive and how much money Napoli would want for Insigne.

“Personally, I think they will look to him from abroad, so PSG or the English teams.

“In terms of football, I don’t think he is very suited to the Premier League.

“I think more La Liga.”

Insigne put himself in the shop window at Euro 2020 and helped Italy to beat England in the final to claim the trophy.

At club level he has picked up two Coppa Italias, the first under the leadership of then Napoli coach Rafael Benitez.