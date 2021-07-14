John Barnes is of the view that Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore can give Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp what he wants from a forward.

The Reds are in the market to bolster their options ahead of season where they have ambitions of reclaiming the Premier League title and going far in the Champions league.

Liverpool, along with Premier League rivals Leeds, have been credited with interest in Wolves winger Traore, who is linked with leaving Molineux this summer.

Reds legend Barnes is of the view that Klopp looks for players that are strong, fast and direct when it comes to attackers which will fit right into the style of play he has implemented at Anfield.

And Barnes added that Traore would fit the template of Liverpool forward as he has all the qualities Klopp wants.

“Liverpool are being linked with Adama Traore of Wolves and once again, you look at the template for the type of forward Liverpool like”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“They like fast, strong, attacking players who are very direct.

“Jurgen Klopp looks for players who are suited to what he wants, he doesn’t look at players because they’re popular or because they are the best at their clubs.

“He looks to see if they can fit into what he wants and Traore is that sort of player.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make any concrete offers for Traore in the coming weeks, with him yet to commit to new deal at the Midlands outfit.