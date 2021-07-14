Liverpool will not move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, with the Reds convinced he would prove hugely expensive, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Reds have not signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum and have been linked with a host of midfielders, including Tielemans.

Leicester though are talking with the Belgium international over a new long-term contract and Liverpool believe they would have to offer a huge sum to tempt the Foxes into selling.

As such, despite Jurgen Klopp being a fan of the player, Liverpool will not try to sign Tielemans now.

The Reds have snapped up defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, but passed on spending £18m to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

Liverpool are keen to offload a host of players, including Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, and sales may determine how much the club can spend.

They are also tipped to focus on markets outside the Premier League for further additions.

Leicester splashed £32m to sign Tielemans from Ligue 1 side Monaco in the summer of 2019 and he scored the Foxes’ winner in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.