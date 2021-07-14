Manchester City hitman Lukas Nmecha is close to agreeing a move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, it has been claimed in Italy.

Nmecha shone while on loan at Anderlecht under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany last season and the Belgian giants were keen to keep him.

However, the Germany Under-21 international has been clear about playing in his homeland and could be set to join Wolfsburg from Manchester City.

Nmecha is close to reaching an agreement with the German club, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

His exploits at Anderlecht have not gone unnoticed and the 22-year-old is set to be given a chance to prove himself in the Bundesliga.

A switch to Wolfsburg would represent Nmecha returning to the club at which he had a loan spell in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign.

He struggled for game time at the Volkswagen Arena though and only made six appearances in the Bundesliga.

If a move to Wolfsburg goes through then Nmecha will be banking on doing much better in the forthcoming season.