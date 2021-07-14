Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Sunderland on a free transfer, according to The Athletic.

Evans left Blackburn this summer after his contract with the club expired and has been on the lookout for a new home.

Several clubs were interested in getting their hands on the experienced midfielder but it seems Sunderland have beaten off competition for his signature.

The League One club have been in talks with his representatives over a summer move and it seems everything has been agreed.

The 30-year-old is currently being put through his paces during a medical by Sunderland ahead of the move.

Once the medical is done, Evans will sign a two-year contract to join the Black Cats this summer.

A product of the Manchester United academy, he spent eight years at Ewood Park before leaving Blackburn this summer.

His brother Jonny also had two productive loan spells at Sunderland during the start of his career.

Sunderland are also claimed to be progressing in their attempt to bring in a striker this summer.