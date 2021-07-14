A move to Bournemouth for Leeds United target Freddie Woodman has been stopped due to a foot injury suffered by Martin Dubravka, according to the Chronicle.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been keen to let Woodman secure a move away this summer, but Dubravka’s foot injury has complicated matters.

Woodman, who is of interest to Leeds as they look to sign a goalkeeper, has undergone a medical at Bournemouth and was set to join the Cherries.

However, Newcastle have stopped the move from taking place as they wait to see what a consultant says about Dubravka’s foot injury.

If Dubravka’s injury is serious then Newcastle may want to hold on to Woodman for extra cover between the sticks.

It remains to be seen if Bournemouth will wait for word from Newcastle in the hopes of still signing Woodman or move on to another goalkeeping target.

Woodman, 24, spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea City, featuring in 95 games for them and managing 34 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper is not short of admirers this summer and was set to drop down to the Championship with the Cherries before Dubravka’s injury stepped in.