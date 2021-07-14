Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that the club have received six bids from Premier League clubs for West Ham target Adler Nascimento.

The 16-year-old attacker is a highly-rated talent at the Peterborough academy and several clubs are believed to be tracking him.

West Ham are amongst the clubs who are interested in snaring the young forward away from the Championship club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Portuguese has not been given a squad number by Peterborough, which is an indication that he could be on his way out of the club.

MacAnthony claimed that the player and his camp want a move to the Premier League and revealed that at least six clubs from the top tier have tabled a bid for the youngster.

He also added that at the moment there is one club who have a clear edge in the race to land Nascimento.

The Peterborough chairman took to Twitter and wrote: “Player, Parents and agent wanted him to join a Premier League club.

“Six of them made bids.

“One of them is leading the chase.”

Nascimento made his debut for Peterborough towards the end of last season against Doncaster.