Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-17s coach Gerard Lyttle is of the view that earning a contract at Everton is a testament to shot-stopper Dylan Graham’s talents and is confident the club will bring the best out of him in time.

The 16-year-old made his Irish Premiership debut for Ballymena United last season, and caught the eye of Premier League side Everton.

Graham earned a one-week trial at the Merseyside outfit and manged to impress, with the club rewarding him with a three-year deal.

Northern Ireland youth coach Lyttle is delighted for Graham and is of the view that earning a contract from Everton speaks volumes about his potential and the talent he possesses at such a young age.

Lyttle added that the Toffees are a brilliant club for Graham, where he could flourish into a top player as he stressed there is a lot more to come from him.

“Dylan’s development over the past couple of years, both physically and as a goalkeeper, has been brilliant to see. And there is much more to come”, Lyttle told Belfast Live.

“To earn a three-year deal with a club like Everton speaks volumes about the kid’s talent, and also about his potential.

“He is at a brilliant club and they will bring him on even more, and I am excited to see Dylan’s progress in the weeks and months to come.”

Having earned a contract at the Merseyside giants, Graham will be determined to kick on with his development and possibly climb through the ranks in the coming seasons.