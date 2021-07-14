Leeds United target Freddie Woodman is not part of Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce’s plans for the upcoming season, according to the Shields Gazette.

The Whites are in the market for a new shot-stopper to deputise for Illan Meslier following the departure of Kiko Casilla on a season-long loan to Elche.

Leeds have a number of targets in their sights, including Levante shot-stopper Dani Cardenas, Valerenga’s Kristoffer Klaesson and Woodman, who plies his trade at Premier League rivals Newcastle.

The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Championship side Swansea and has returned to St. James’ Park, where he is contracted until the summer of 2023.

Woodman reported back at Newcastle last week for the start of pre-season training but has not taken part in any of the club’s training sessions so far.

The custodian is not part of Magpies boss Bruce’s plans for the new season at the Tyneside giants.

Bruce already has multiple options between the sticks, with first choice Martin Dubravka, deputy Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie all above Woodman in the pecking order, while youngsters Dan Langley and Jake Turner are pushing to break through to the first team.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds launch a swoop for Woodman in the coming weeks with him appearing to have no role to play at Newcastle in the new campaign.