Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to the signing of Bologna centre-back Takehiro Tomiyasu for a fee in the region of £15m plus add-ons, according to The Athletic.

Having announced Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach, Tottenham have turned their attention towards strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.

Spurs have identified defence as a priority position this summer and have been locked in negotiations to sign Tomiyasu from Bologna for several weeks.

And now the north London outfit are edging closer to acquiring the services of the defender from Bologna for a fee in the region of £15m plus add-ons.

Tottenham and Bologna are ironing out the final details of the deal and the transfer going through will see Tomiyasu become Spurs’ first signing under Nuno.

Italian top flight club Atalanta were also interested in the 22-year-old, but the player prefers a move to the London-based side.

Manchester United were also credited with an interest in Tomiyasu, but did not view him as their priority target for the summer.

Tottenham are expected to bring in another defender before the end of the transfer window, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Inter’s Milan Skriniar said to be top targets.