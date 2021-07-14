Tottenham Hotspur starlet Jack Clarke is attracting interest from three clubs as Spurs mull what to do with him, according to football.london.

The highly rated winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City and could once again be sent out on loan to continue his development.

Spurs boss Nuno is due to take a look at Clarke over the coming weeks as he decides whether to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Clarke has interest from three clubs with two sides in the Championship and one in Belgium ready to snap him up on loan.

If he stays at Tottenham then Clarke could be handed minutes in the Europa Conference League, with Spurs having qualified for UEFA’s third tier competition.

Tottenham signed Clarke from Leeds United in the summer of 2019.

The north London club paid Leeds a fee of around £10m plus add-ons and instantly loaned him back to the Elland Road club.

Marcelo Bielsa handed Clarke little in the way of first team involvement though and Spurs called him back and loaned him out to QPR for the second half of the 2019/20 season.