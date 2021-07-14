Manchester City are prepared to pay more than £100m for Harry Kane, but it is unclear whether they would be ready to meet Tottenham’s valuation of £150m for the striker, according to The Athletic.

Kane made it clear before Euro 2020 that he wants to leave Tottenham and join another club in search of major trophies.

But the north London club are insistent on holding on to the player and chairman Daniel Levy is determined that he will not allow Kane to leave.

The striker has three years left to run on his Spurs contract but is desperate to move on, with Manchester City interested in taking him to the Etihad this summer.

It has been claimed that Manchester City are prepared to go beyond the £100m mark to snare Kane away from Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.

But it is less clear whether they are ready to touch the £150m mark, which would be likely to make Levy think about selling him.

The Premier League champions rarely spend massive figures on individual players but they are willing to make an exception for Kane.

But for the moment, they are hitting a brick wall in the form of Levy, who is determined to hold on to Kane.

The Spurs chairman was unimpressed about the way Kane went public about his desire to leave towards the end of last season.

He has assured new manager Nuno Espirito Santo that Kane will remain part of the Spurs squad.