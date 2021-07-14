Rangers striker Cedric Itten has stressed that being part of a title-winning team at Ibrox last season was special but stressed that the Gers want to achieve even bigger things this time around.

The Swiss forward played 24 times in the league last season as Rangers stopped Celtic on their way to a tenth league title in a row and won the Scottish Premiership after ten years.

While he was a bit-part player, Itten had a fruitful first year at Rangers and admits that he is proud of the fact that he was part of such a great team that ended years of pain at Ibrox.

He is clear that winning the league title with Rangers was a wonderful experience but he stressed that the players are even hungrier this season.

The forward outlined Rangers’ ambition to get through to the group stage of the Champions League this term.

Itten said on Rangers TV when asked about his first season at Ibrox: “I think I learned a lot.

“We have a lot of great players here and we achieved a big thing. We were really good at international football as well.

“It was a great year and the most important thing was to get the trophy back and we did that.

“We are really proud and happy about that.”

“It was just amazing [to win the league].

“I am really happy to be here and be part of that. It was a great experience for me.

“It was amazing but we are now back for the new season, we want to achieve even bigger things and get into the Champions League.

“We are really hungry to achieve that.”

Itten will be pushing to play more and get on the scoresheet more regularly for Rangers in the upcoming season.