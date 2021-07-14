West Ham United have seen an offer for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar, knocked back by West Brom, according to The Athletic.

Hammers boss David Moyes wants to add a new goalkeeper to the ranks at the London Stadium as he eyes competition for Lukasz Fabianski.

The club have put in a bid for Johnstone, but it is claimed to have come in considerably below the over £10m West Brom want for the custodian.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at West Brom in a year’s time and it is suggested West Ham would be unlikely to make a substantially higher offer.

It is claimed that Johnstone is also on Tottenham’s radar as a potential successor to Hugo Lloris next summer, as Spurs plan for life without the Frenchman.

West Ham meanwhile could now press the accelerator on a loan swoop for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The Hammers could sign the shot-stopper from the French giants on loan with an option to buy.

PSG have just completed the signing of Italy number 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma.