Hammers boss David Moyes wants to add a new goalkeeper to the ranks at the London Stadium as he eyes competition for Lukasz Fabianski.
The club have put in a bid for Johnstone, but it is claimed to have come in considerably below the over £10m West Brom want for the custodian.
The 28-year-old is out of contract at West Brom in a year’s time and it is suggested West Ham would be unlikely to make a substantially higher offer.
It is claimed that Johnstone is also on Tottenham’s radar as a potential successor to Hugo Lloris next summer, as Spurs plan for life without the Frenchman.
West Ham meanwhile could now press the accelerator on a loan swoop for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
The Hammers could sign the shot-stopper from the French giants on loan with an option to buy.
PSG have just completed the signing of Italy number 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma.