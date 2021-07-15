Arsenal are interested in signing Tammy Abraham, but will need to sell a few players in order to raise the funds to match Chelsea’s asking price for the striker, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea are prepared to sell their academy product this summer and have already offered him to a number of clubs as part of swap deals for potential targets.

The Blues are keen to find a buyer for a striker who fell out of favour with Thomas Tuchel in the second half of last season and played little regular football.

His availability has alerted several clubs in the Premier League and Arsenal are claimed to be interested in putting him at the disposal of Mikel Arteta.

The north London club are in the market for a forward and Abraham has emerged as a potential target for the club.

The 23-year-old striker was a boyhood Arsenal fan despite being in the Chelsea academy and a move to the Emirates is likely to appeal to him.

But for the moment, Arsenal do not have the funds to get close to Chelsea’s asking price for Abraham.

They will have to sell a few players in order to cobble together the money needed to try and snare the striker out of Chelsea.

Alexandre Lacazette has a year left on his contract and Arsenal are open to offers to sell him.

The Gunners are also considering moving on Eddie Nketiah who is yet to sign a new deal with the club.