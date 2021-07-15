Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have rubbished talk that they received a bid from Chelsea for striker Erling Haaland this week, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

Haaland has been identified by Chelsea as their top transfer target and the club are willing to push the boat out to land the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Dortmund have been insistent that Haaland is not for sale this summer and they are planning for next season with the Norwegian in the ranks.

But that has not deterred Chelsea from trying to sign him and there were claims that they recently saw a bid rejected by Dortmund.

There were suggestions that Dortmund rejected a cash plus player bid from Chelsea for Haaland, but the Bundesliga giants received no such bid.

Dortmund are clear that they have not had to deal with an official offer from Chelsea.

They accept that there were some informal talks but no concrete move has been made by Chelsea to land the striker this summer.

Dortmund are still insistent that they will not be selling the 20-year-old Leeds-born player in the ongoing transfer window.

There are claims that it could take up to €175m to convince Dortmund to part ways with Haaland this summer.