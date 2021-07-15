Brentford have reached an agreement with Celtic to sign Newcastle United target Kristoffer Ajer for a fee of around £13.5m, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Celtic and has been tipped to be amongst the first team players to leave the Scottish outfit this summer.

Having impressed during his time at Parkhead, Ajer attracted significant transfer interest from the Premier League, with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle credited with wanting him at St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle are set to lose out on Ajer as Brentford have gone back in with another bid after seeing an initial proposal rejected.

Despite seeing their initial offer rejected by the Hoops, Brentford remained determined to sign Ajer and have now found a breakthrough in their attempts to land him.

Thomas Frank’s side have reached an agreement with Celtic over the Norway international, with the transfer fee and structure of payments in place.

The Premier League side have agreed to pay Ange Postecoglou’s side a fee in the region of £13.5m for the services of Ajer.

Having spent the last five years in the Scottish Premiership, the central defender will now ply his trade in the English top flight.

Celtic will receive a boost in funds meanwhile as Postecoglou looks to refresh the squad.