Bayer Leverkusen have been left amazed at Kristoffer Ajer being Brentford bound after being told by the Celtic star that he only wanted a move to the BayArena.

Premier League new boys Brentford have agreed a fee with Celtic for Ajer and the centre-back is due to undergo a medical ahead of completing the move on Friday.

Ajer was being chased by a host of clubs, including Leverkusen and, according to German daily Bild, the Bundesliga side have been left amazed by news Ajer is to join Brentford.

Leverkusen already had a four-year contract in place with Ajer and he is claimed to have told new club coach Gerardo Seoane that he only wanted to move to the BayArena.

The German side are now shocked that Ajer will be moving to Brentford.

Ajer has been tipped to depart Celtic in the ongoing transfer window and the Bhoys will bank a fee of around £13.5m for him.

Leverkusen did business with Celtic in the January transfer window when they took full-back Jeremie Frimpong to Germany.

Ajer has made a total of 176 appearances for Celtic, scoring seven times, and will now be looking to make his mark in the Premier League at Brentford.