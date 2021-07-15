Everton are snapping up 16-year-old Sunderland striker Francis Okoronkwo from League One club Sunderland, according to the Daily Mail.

The teenage striker caught the eye of several clubs with his performances for the Black Cats’ Under-18s and has been in demand this summer.

His entourage entertained offers from several teams, but it seems Everton have won the race to secure his signature in the ongoing transfer window.

Sunderland were keen to hold on to the young forward but Everton have convinced Okoronkwo to move to Merseyside ahead of next season.

The Black Cats pulled out all the stops to keep him, including taking him to Wembley for the EFL Trophy final in March and were hoping to convince him to continue at Sunderland.

But Okoronkwo is set to join the long line of youngsters who have departed the Sunderland academy in recent years.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and Sunderland could earn up to £1m from the striker’s departure.

The teenager will link up with the Everton academy once the Premier League ratifies the move and hope to start impressing in the youth ranks on Merseyside.