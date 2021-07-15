Japhet Tanganga has insisted that everything former Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said about Spurs starlet Dane Scarlett being phenomenal is true.

The 17-year-old was handed is senior debut by then Spurs boss Mourinho in the season gone by after he impressed him in pre-season last summer.

Mourinho saw great potential in Scarlett and labelled him phenomenal, backing him to one day star for the England national team.

Tanganga has insisted that everything Mourinho said about Scarlett is true as everyone at the club, including new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, is impressed with how he has done in pre-season.

The defender backed Scarlett to become a top player for Spurs, provided he gets the right support from his team-mates and coaches.

“He’s a great prospect, honestly”, Tanganga told football.london.

“I think he’s not the only one but for his age, everyone’s a bit surprised at how talented he is.

“Honestly, he is phenomenal and everything that the old gaffer said is true.

“If everything goes well and he keeps working hard and remains focused and grounded then he will go to the top, because he’s a phenomenal player and I think all the players around him know that and are going to try to help him.

“The new boss, I think he knows that as well, you can see it from the glimpses of training that he’s a talent and he just needs the help to get him in the right direction

“He’s a great prospect.”

Having made his senior bow last season, Scarlett will be determined to kick on with his development under Nuno, while Tanganga will also be hoping to feature more frequently for the senior team in the upcoming campaign.