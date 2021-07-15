Blackburn Rovers are set to appoint former Celtic head scout John Park as their new head of recruitment this summer, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Championship club have been in search of a new head of recruitment since Stuart Harvey left for Sunderland earlier in the summer.

They have been conducting an extensive search for the right candidate and it seems they have found the man they want to appoint.

Park has been interviewed by the club’s hierarchy and he is set to become the next head of recruitment at Blackburn Rovers.

He will be driving Blackburn’s transfer business, along with manager Tony Mowbray, from this summer onwards.

Park and Mowbray have a good working relationship from their days together at Celtic and are set to reunite at Ewood Park.

He was the head scout at Celtic for many years and was credited with finding gems such as Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk for the Scottish giants.

Park’s last job was at Legia Warsaw where he was the head of international recruitment and is now set to return to British football with Blackburn.