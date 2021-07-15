Cagliari boss Leonardo Semplici has indicated that he would accept the sale of Leeds United linked midfielder Nahitan Nandez during the ongoing transfer window.

Having completed the signing of Junior Firpo from Barcelona, Leeds are in the market for more signings and midfield is expected to be an area the Whites look to strengthen in.

One player Leeds have been heavily linked with during the ongoing transfer window is Cagliari star Nandez, who has a €36m release clause in his deal with the Italian club.

Addressing the prospect of selling Nandez this summer, Cagliari boss Semplici explained that he is one of the players with the most market value in his squad and admitted that he could be sold.

Semplici indicated that he is resigned to losing the Uruguayan this summer despite wanting to retain his services for next season as Cagliari look to give chances to other players in the team.

“Nandez is one of those who is the most sellable, so we should make a sacrifice“, Semplici admitted to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“If it was up to me it is clear that I would keep them all, but we also want to give chances to those who had less chance [to play] last year.“

Leeds have been claimed to be working on an agreement with Cagliari and it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal for Nandez soon or turn towards other midfield options.