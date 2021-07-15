Leeds United director of football Victor Orta was in Norway to speak to Valerenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson this week, with personal terms almost agreed between the parties.

The Yorkshire-based club are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after allowing Kiko Casilla to join La Liga outfit Elche on a season-long loan this week.

Valerenga goalkeeper Klaesson is said to be under consideration by Leeds, who also have Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman and Levante’s Dani Cardenas on their radar.

Though the Whites have identified Woodman and Cardenas as potential options, they appear to have stepped up their interest in Klaesson in particular.

According to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, Leeds director of football Orta and another club representative were in Oslo this week to hold talks with the goalkeeper and his agent.

Orta and Klaesson are said to have held talks at a restaurant in the Norwegian capital and have edged closer to reaching an agreement over personal terms.

Having seen the meeting head in a positive direction, Valerenga are now expecting the Yorkshire-based club to firm up their interest in the player with a formal offer.

The Norwegian outfit are said to be looking for a fee of around £1.6m plus add-ons for the sale of the young goalkeeper.