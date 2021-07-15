Leeds United are yet to take decision on starlet Leif Davis’ future, with Bournemouth and other clubs keen on a move for him, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Davis featured twice as a substitute for Leeds in the Premier League last season and was a regular presence on the bench for the club.

However, the left-back has struggled for game time since making his debut for the senior team in the Championship back in the 2018/19 campaign.

The Whites have roped in left-back Junior Firpo in the ongoing transfer window, which could further hamper Davis’ prospects of earning first team action and he has been linked with an exit.

Davis has caught the eye of several clubs this summer, including Championship outfit Bournemouth.

The Cherries, under new boss Scott Parker are keen on snapping up Davis, but Leeds are yet to take a decision on his future.

Despite strong interest, Leeds are yet to sanction any kind of deal for the 21-year-old.

The full-back’s current deal at Leeds runs through until the summer of 2023, and he has never spent a season away from Elland Road since arriving at the club in 2018.