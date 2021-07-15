Liverpool’s interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen has not gone beyond them making an initial enquiry for him, according to The Athletic.

Malen is tipped to leave the Dutch giants in the ongoing transfer window and his agent Mino Raiola has been in talks with Borussia Dortmund for several weeks.

Dortmund have identified him as Jadon Sancho’s replacement and are edging closer towards matching PSV’s €30m asking price.

Malen has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool claimed to have opened talks over a potential swoop.

The Dutchman is claimed to be on Liverpool’s radar, but there has been little movement on that front thus far.

Liverpool have their eyes on him, but their interest in Malen has not moved beyond making an enquiry for him.

The Reds have not made any concrete move to land the forward since then.

Raiola has agreed on a contract with Dortmund on the forward’s behalf and an agreement between the two clubs is also said to be imminent.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool make a move for him if the negotiations between Dortmund and PSV continue.