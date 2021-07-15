Manchester United are uncertain how long it will take for Marcus Rashford to recover once he undergoes shoulder surgery, according to The Athletic.

Rashford has been playing with an injured shoulder since last year and is set to go under the knife soon in order to repair the problem.

The England medical team kept a close eye on his injury during the European Championship and it was suggested to the forward that he could be back in action within six weeks of surgery.

However, specialists in touch with Manchester United believe that it could take up to 12 weeks for Rashford to be back on the grass after the procedure.

And it has been claimed that there is no certainty when Rashford will return once he undergoes the surgery.

The procedure will be keyhole surgery and it is difficult to predict how long the forward will be sidelined for until the surgeon gets under his skin.

There is also no guarantee that the procedure will cure the problem entirely, but Rashford is insisting on the surgery after two years of playing with various injuries.

The striker would have preferred to go under the knife as soon as the European Championship ended.

But the surgeon who works with Manchester United is not available until the end of the month.