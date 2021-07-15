Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is of the view that Sunderland need to do more in the transfer window, especially replacing a prolific striker in Charlie Wyke.

The Black Cats are gearing up for another campaign in League One in the hopes of promotion to the Championship, having crashed out in the playoffs last season.

Lee Johnson’s side suffered a blow in terms of their squad strength as last term’s top scorer Wyke departed the Stadium of Light to join Championship outfit Wigan Athletic.

The Black Cats are yet to replace Wyke and concerns have been raised by some sections of the Sunderland faithful as to whether their club are doing enough in the transfer window to put up a strong display next season.

Peterborough supremo MacAnthony has weighed in with his view on how Sunderland are faring in the transfer market and stressed they need to be doing some serious business to better their chances of a strong run in the upcoming season.

MacAnthony highlighted that the Wearside giants also should find a replacement for a prolific striker in Wyke in the ongoing window.

Asked about his thoughts on Sunderland’s prospects next season, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: “Need to do serious business [in the transfer window] in my opinion and replace a prolific goal scorer [in Wyke].”

The Black Cats have so far roped in midfielders Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans, along with young shot-stopper Jacob Carney, on free transfers and are on the lookout for a new striker and full-backs.