Newcastle United retain a strong interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury and are looking towards him during the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies were keen to get their hands on the 23-year-old midfielder on loan from Leicester in the January transfer window.

But Newcastle failed to work out an agreement with Leicester and Chowdhury continued at the King Power Stadium for the rest of last season.

He was a bit-part player at Leicester last season and the club are interested in listening to offers for him this summer as well.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle continue to hold an interest in securing the midfielder’s services.

Steve Bruce wants more midfield options ahead of the new campaign and Chowdhury is a player the club are keen to sign.

The Magpies have maintained their contact with Leicester with regards to signing the midfielder.

It has been claimed that Leicester are interested in resurrecting a deal that could see Chowdhury move to the North East this summer.