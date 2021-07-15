Newcastle United target Valentino Lazaro prefers a move to the Premier League or to the Bundesliga as he seeks to leave Inter, with his agent set to meet the club, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Austrian donned the Magpies shirt for a six-month spell in the 2019/20 season on loan from Inter, registering 15 appearances across all competitions.

Inter shipped Lazaro off on a season-long loan deal to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach last term and he is again linked with leaving Milan this summer.

Newcastle have been linked with having interest in bringing the 25-year-old back to Tyneside this summer but they are not his only admirers.

It has been claimed Portuguese giants Benfica proposed a loan move to Lazaro but the player is not convinced.

Lazaro is keen on leaving Inter this summer but he would like to join a club that play in the Bundesliga or the Premier League.

The midfielder’s agent is set to hold talks with Inter over his future soon.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a concrete move for Lazaro in the coming weeks, with the player appearing to be open to a move back to the Premier League.