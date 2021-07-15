Japhet Tanganga has revealed new Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been very interested the progress of Oliver Skipp and himself during pre-season sessions and stressed the whole club are in a positive mood.

Nuno is in the process of evaluating his squad, with the majority of his players having returned for pre-season training at Hotspur Way.

Tanganga and fellow starlet Skipp are amongst the academy prospects that are available to Nuno, as he continues to build a relationship with his new charges.

And the centre-back has revealed Nuno has been very interested in how Skipp and himself have been progressing as both suffered injury setbacks last term.

Tanganga added that Nuno and his staff have bought a positive atmosphere to the north London giants and stressed he has been very transparent in what he wants from his players.

“He’s been great”, Tanganga told football.london.

“He’s been very interested with how Skippy and I have been getting on as we’ve been coming back from injury and he’s been cool.

“I think a lot of the players already love him in terms of we’ve been working hard and he’s been giving information to everyone and he’s been very transparent.

“It’s been really good, really positive with him and his staff.

“It’s been a great start and we’re just looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Integrating Spurs’ up and coming talents into the first team is one of Nuno’s main objectives having taken over at the club and it remains to be seen what roles Tanganga and Skipp play during his stint.