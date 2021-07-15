Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to try and sign Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier in the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Aurier has a year left on his Tottenham contract and has made it clear that he is not interested in signing a new deal with the club.

The north London club are prepared to sell him and are waiting for offers to land on their table for the Frenchman this summer.

Aurier has been linked with a move back to France and there are suggestions that he could return to PSG.

The defender has not ruled out a return to the Parc des Princes, but it has been claimed that PSG are unlikely to sign him.

Aurier left PSG to join Tottenham in 2017 in less than auspicious circumstances and it is claimed that it rules out a return.

His time at PSG was marred by a number of off-field controversies and PSG are reluctant to take him back.

The Frenchman wants to leave Tottenham this summer but for the moment it seems a return to PSG is a non-starter.