Manchester United have entered a concrete phase in talks with Raphael Varane, but the defender is still expected to report for pre-season with Real Madrid at the end of next week.

The 28-year-old centre-back is Manchester United’s priority target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring in a top class defender this summer.

Manchester United have been in conversations with Varane over the last few weeks and the Frenchman has been warming up to the idea of moving to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

Real Madrid are now open to selling him and talks between Manchester United and Varane have entered a decisive phase.

But according to French radio station RMC, the defender is still scheduled to report for pre-season with Real Madrid next week.

The Frenchman is open to leaving Real Madrid but he does not want to leave the club under a cloud after spending ten years at the Bernabeu.

He will report for training with Real Madrid as he waits for his representatives and Manchester United to sort out a deal with the Spanish giants in the background.

Real Madrid are aware that Varane is angling towards leaving and are now waiting for the offer to land on their table for Manchester United.