Roma have proposed a fresh bid for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and are hoping to seal a deal soon to make him available to coach Jose Mourinho during pre-season.

Having taken over at the Stadio Olimpico earlier this month, Mourinho is keen on reinforcing his squad and Roma have zeroed in on Arsenal star Xhaka as his top target.

The Serie A giants have been in negotiations with the Gunners for several weeks, having already agreed personal terms with the player.

Arsenal are eyeing a fee of €20m for Xhaka’s signature while Roma were initially prepared to pay a sum around the €15m mark.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma have proposed an improved bid of €18m, including bonus payments, for Xhaka’s services.

The Giallorossi are hoping to wrap up a deal for Xhaka soon to have him ready to join Mourinho in pre-season training.

It remains to be seen whether the London side agree to let Xhaka join Roma for the fee they are currently offering.

Xhaka has been at the Emirates Stadium since the summer of 2016, registering over 200 appearances for the Gunners so far in his stint but is now closer to leaving the club for Roma.