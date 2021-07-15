Ipswich Town could be set to face competition for the signature of Middlesbrough star Hayden Coulson, with Sunderland interested in him, according to Gazette Live.

Coulson’s future at Middlesbrough is under the scanner as he is not part of boss Neil Warnock’s plans for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old’s situation at the Riverside Stadium has seen him draw admiring glances from League One, with Ipswich keen on taking him to Portman Road on a loan deal.

Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook is keen on adding a versatile player to his ranks this summer as Ipswich gear up for another promotion charge and left-back Coulson, who can also play in midfield, is a target.

However, the Suffolk giants are set to face competition for Coulson’s signature as League One rivals Sunderland are also keen on a loan move for him.

New full-backs are a priority for Sunderland in the ongoing window, having released Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is keen on bolstering his squad with players that suit his style having seen their promotion charge last term end at the playoff stage and has zeroed in on Coulson.

It remains to be seen where Coulson will end up playing next season, as he is not currently short of suitors, with both Ipswich and Sunderland keen on him.