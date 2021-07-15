Milan Skriniar would have accepted a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer in part due to being charmed by Jose Mourinho.

Spurs tried to sign the Slovakia international from Italian giants Inter last summer, but were unable to come up with a package that would have satisfied the Italian giants.

They have returned for Skriniar again this summer, led by new football managing director Fabio Paratici, but the defender does not want to leave Inter.

When Spurs made their move last year they had Mourinho at the helm and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Skriniar would have been willing to accept a switch to north London, in part because he was charmed by the Portuguese.

Mourinho is no longer in charge at Tottenham, while the club also now only have Europa Conference League football.

Skriniar is settled at the San Siro and has decided he wants to stay at Inter.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham can change Skriniar’s mind if they can agree a fee with the Serie A outfit.

Skriniar, 26, has been on the books at Inter since 2017 and has made 167 appearances for the club.

He will come up against Mourinho in Serie A in the new season, with the Portuguese now in charge of Roma.