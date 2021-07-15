West Brom have set a steep asking price for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is a target for West Ham United this summer, according to the BBC.

The 28-year-old has a contract until the end of next season at West Brom and is keen on a move away after the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League last season.

West Ham made a move for him with a bid of £10m, but West Brom were quick to reject the offer from the Hammers.

The bid was reportedly some distance off the sum West Brom want before they would agree to let the player go in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the Baggies want a fee of £20m before they would consent to sell the goalkeeper.

Despite their relegation, West Brom are on a solid financial footing and are not in a dire need of selling Johnstone.

West Ham may be unlikely to table a new bid and are expected to consider other targets, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonso Areola on their radar.

But Johnstone has other suitors in the Premier League, with Tottenham interested in signing him.

He has also been identified as an alternative by Arsenal if they fail to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United this summer.